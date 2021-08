SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a vehicle crash in the Green Ridge section of Scranton Saturday.

The Lackawanna County coroner says 77-year-old Patricia Mellody experienced a medical event and struck a parked vehicle in the 1800 block of North Washington Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Mellody died of traumatic injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner says.