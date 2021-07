HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Luzerne County.

According to a release from police, first responders were called to the area of East Diamond Avenue around 9 p.m. on Monday for a report of a car in a wooded area.

Upon arrival, crews discovered 73-year-old Michael Reis, from Weatherly inside the car.

Reis was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Luzerne County Coroner.

Police are investigating what lead to the crash.