JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Jamie Uchic, 38, of Jermyn has been confirmed to be the single victim of an ATV crash.
The crash at Aylesworth Park occurred Saturday around 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon.
First responders were dispatched to the park for a call of a woman trapped underneath an ATV submerged in water.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene to assist, but it flew away empty.
The coroner was called to the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.