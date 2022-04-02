JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Jamie Uchic, 38, of Jermyn has been confirmed to be the single victim of an ATV crash.

The crash at Aylesworth Park occurred Saturday around 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to the park for a call of a woman trapped underneath an ATV submerged in water.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene to assist, but it flew away empty.

The coroner was called to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.