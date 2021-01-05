One arrested after traffic stop in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest in Hazleton.

The arrest was made on January 1 around 10 a.m. when state police conducted a traffic stop on 38-year-old Andrew Kottke from Berlin.

According to a release from state police, Kottke exhibited “a number of indicators of criminal activity.” A search of the car turned up a glass pipe that contained suspected methamphetamine.

Kottke has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.