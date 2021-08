OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Old Forge Police Department is looking for information regarding recent vandalism incidents in the borough.

Police say multiple acts of vandalism took place at the Old Forge Parks on Miles Street and Marion Street.



Courtesy: Old Forge Police Department

Anyone who has any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Old Forge Police at either (570) 342-9111 or (570) 457-7441.