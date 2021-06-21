Officials seeking information on vehicles allegedly involved in park damage in Bear Creek

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Township officials in Bear Creek are asking for the public’s help in identifying several vehicles they say were involved in damaging recreational fields over the weekend.

The damage to the fields is said to be estimated in the thousands of dollars. The vehicles damaged a recently graded parking area at the Bear Creek Township Recreation Fields.

The damage was limited to the parking area and a pile of material used to maintain the nearby ball field. The group did “doughnuts” in the dirt lot causing ruts and loose material to be scattered. It was all caught on surveillance cameras.

Wilkes-Barre State Police are leading the investigation.

If you have any information regarding the vehicles pictured you are asked to contact the township office at 570-822-2280 or 570-824-2299.