Officials seek woman accused of assaulting 9-year-old child

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman accused of assaulting a 9-year-old child.

Officials say Andrea Kranz, 35, of Lackawaxen is charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. The charges were filed in response to an interview with the victim at the Dickson House Children’s Advocacy Center.

Police say that on Thursday, Kranz fled from the scene of the crime before Pennsylvania State Police arrived.

While officials are asking for the public’s help in finding Kranz, they also advise caution and say she has prior convictions for terroristic threats, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Blooming Grove at 570-226-5718.