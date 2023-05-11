WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the CDC, over 107,000 people in the US died of drug overdoses in 2021. Of those deaths, more than half involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The DEA states that Fentanyl, which looks to be harmless like grains of salt, is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.

“It is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It has street value, it’s made by street chemists but it’s also imported from other countries in counterfeit pill form.”

Stefanie Wolownik has more than 40 years of experience in the alcohol and drug prevention field, something she says has been tough from the beginning.

“It’s very sad, you get close to these folks, you’re trying to help them, you’re just trying to have them survive til the next day. Keep them alive because as long as they’re alive, there’s hope.”

She says here in Luzerne County, overdoses spiked in 2021.

“Out of the state of 67 counties, Luzerne County is the third highest rate of overdose deaths.”

The Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services provides resources to the community fighting against the problem, such as offering naloxone and fentanyl testing strips.

Wolownik says they’re pushing the nationwide “drug take-back program”, where police stations and pharmacies have drop boxes to anonymously collect unused medications but you can also dispose of them at home, such as using ‘deterra’.

“Put your medication in, whether it’s pills or liquid, you put some warm water in. You let the air kind of come out a little bit and you’ll see it foam up and you just zip it up and you shake it and you toss it away and it renders them useless.”

Spreading awareness is the organization’s mission, but Wolownik says the key to prevention is education.

Make sure medicines are locked away, dispose of them if expired, or don’t save it

“There’s help, there’s hope, and there is prevention.”

The nationwide drug take-back program runs all year round and multiple locations are available for those interested.