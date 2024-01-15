SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s all hands on deck in the investigation into the shooting of a Scranton police officer.

State police are heading up the investigation into the shooting of Detective Kyle Gilmartin. A suspect in the shooting was also shot during an exchange of gunfire with police officers.

28/22 News I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick found sources close to the case and the investigation as intense and aggressive. They are working around the clock tracking down leads and evidence to bring anyone involved in shooting to justice.

Shots rang our at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of North Mains Avenue and Sweatland Streets.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

Scranton police officers, including Detective Kyle Gilmartin, were investigating reports of shots fired on Harrison and Prospect Avenues.

Officers encountered a suspect in the area of North Main Avenue, according to a criminal complaint, that the yet unidentified suspect fired shots at police officers.

Detective Gilmartin was struck in the head and another Scranton police officer shot that suspect.

Gilmartin and the suspect were rushed to Geisinger CMC in Scranton.

Glimartin’s last known condition was critical but stable, he suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also in critical but stable condition as of Friday. We are told his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Late Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Cleveland. Cleveland is not charged with the shooting of Detective Gilmartin but is accused of firing shots into a home earlier that night.

Cleveland faces charges in connection with the shots fired behind a Harrison Avenue home and firing shots into a home on Prospect Avenue.

Just hours before Detective Gilmartin was shot, 28/22 News confirmed the Harrison Avenue home has a connection to a fatal stabbing near Scranton High School in June of 2022.

One of three men arrested in connection with that stabbing, 18-year-old Sheldon Dowdy-Datilus, who was charged as a juvenile at the time of the stabbing, lives in a Harrison Avenue home with his mother.

He was picked up last Thursday on drug-related charges in connection with a traffic stop on January 2.

Police have said all of these shootings are gang-related. Residents of Scranton just want answers as to what is going on in their city.

“It’s changed dramatically and very drastically and it’s not the West Side I remember or the West Side I grew up in,” said Scranton resident Virgil Argenta

The I-Team also confirmed that a criminal complaint has been filed in connection with the shooting, but it has been sealed by the court so as not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Also, the community at large beyond Scranton is coming together to support Detective Gilmartin, his family as well as the Scranton Police Department.