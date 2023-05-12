WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A week of celebrating the men and women responsible for our care during hospital stays is close to wrapping up.

Nurses are an important role that holds many hats as caregivers, friends, and healers. It’s a job that stems from the love of helping others.

“Besides my coworkers, I couldn’t make it through a shift without them, but I do love the patients, I love their families,” says Nadiya Latif.

At the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger, they’re recognizing the nurse’s hard work by taking part in ‘nurse appreciation week’, a time to honor their contributions and sacrifices for keeping us healthy.

Christina Eckmeder has been in the field for more than 25 years, she says you’re never working when you love what you do.

“I really enjoy all of the experiences that I’ve had over the years. It’s really made me a more well-rounded person, as well as a more well-rounded nurse and I really love to share that with knowledge and experience with other people coming up in the field.”

Since the pandemic, some nurses new to the field like Ariana Solano, say it was difficult to adjust to the career in the beginning.

“The floor I worked on was one of the first like covid units and just seeing the way that everybody had to work and the extra steps we had to take to make sure the patients were taken care of safely, was a lot.”

But navigating through tough times, Solano says the community support and passion for the job kept many of them at ease.

“I truly believe that like to be happy you have to have a purpose and this job really gives me a purpose and makes me feel appreciated,” said Solano.

“We definitely feel the love, I know a lot of people really needed to feel the love after covid,” said Latif.

On behalf of everyone at Eyewitness News, we would like to thank all nurses for their hard work and dedication.