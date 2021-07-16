Northumberland County woman charged with homicide after police say she stabbed her husband to death

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County woman is being charged with criminal homicide, among other charges, after police say she stabbed her husband to death in their Mount Carmel home on July 4.

First responders in front of the home on Back Street on July 4

Court papers say officers were dispatched to a home on Back Street in Mount Carmel for a reported home invasion, and possible murder victim. Upon arrival officers say Lisa Karlaza yelled out to them, but she could not open the door because her husband, identified as Richard Karlaza, was blocking the door.

Police say Richard was found lying on the floor, deceased, with a large pool of blood surrounding his head. There were also large lacerations to his chest and neck area, court papers say.

There were no signs of forced entry to the home, police say.

Officers swept the home, the affidavit says, noting blood spatter and hand prints on the living room wall, tv stand and kitchen wall.

Numerous interviews were conducted by investigators with witnesses and neighbors. A neighbor told police they heard arguing coming from the home on the night of July 4, and heard Richard tell Lisa to “shut up”. Court papers say a short time later the same neighbor heard a loud crash by the front door, then heard what sounded like Lisa crying and calling for help.

A search warrant was executed for the home, during which a black 8 1/2 inch kitchen knife was located in the dishwater with suspected blood on the backside.

Lisa is being charged with criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, false reports to law enforcement, simple assault and harassment.