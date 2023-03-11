(WBRE/WYOU) This Sunday’s Newsmakers program will focus on Human Trafficking.

The monthly public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

They will be joined by Tammi Burke, Victims Resource Center, Manager of Prevention and Community Services, and Alysha Ennis, Victims Resource Center, Human Trafficking Advocate. Burke and Ennis are also part of the NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking. They will provide some eye-opening information about Human Trafficking in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Task Force’s mission to bring awareness to the growing problem. The Task Force is made up of a number of groups and organizations throughout NEPA. Burke and Ennis will also highlight the programs and services offered by the Victims Resource Center.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, March 12 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

More Information

Victims Resource Center

Victims Resource Center offers a broad spectrum of services to victims of crime, as well as their family members. Services are always free of charge and confidential.

More Information: https://vrcnepa.org/contact-vrc/

The NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking

The NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking is a coalition of regional social service, government, and law enforcement agencies dedicated to eliminating trafficking in our region.

The NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking is modern-day slavery. It’s happening not only across the country and worldwide but right here in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Human trafficking exists in every country, including the United States. It exists nationwide—in cities, suburbs, and rural towns

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

The NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking

Know the Signs

Disconnected from family, friends, groups, and church

Has bruises in various stages of healing

Is fearful, timid, or submissive

Shows signs of having been denied food, water, sleep, or medical care

Lacks personal possessions

Does not have freedom of movement

The NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking

​If you are a victim of human trafficking, text ​”Help” to 233733 or call 1-888-373-7888

The NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking

More information on NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking

http://www.stoptraffickingnepa.org/

State Police Tip line

1-888-292-1919

tips@pa.gov