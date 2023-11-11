(WBRE/WOU) The work and mission of the Ronald McDonald House of Danville and Scranton will be highlighted on this Sunday’s Newsmakers.

Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the monthly public affairs program. Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Michael Turlis, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., and Warren Shotto, MSOM, BSN, RN Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, Inc.

They will discuss the history of the Ronald McDonald House and the history of the Danville and Scranton facilities. There are five Ronald McDonald houses in the Commonwealth. They will explain how the Ronald McDonald House touches the lives of thousands of families of hospitalized children each year, offering a place to stay and much more. The need for volunteers for the 24/7 facilities will also be discussed.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, November 12 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

The Ronald McDonald House of Scranton opened its doors in 1986.

Ronald McDonald House Scranton has two Family Rooms at Moses Taylor Hospital

The RMFR at Geisinger Medical Center of Wyoming Valley is a lounge-style family room

The Ronald McDonald House of Danville opened its doors in 1981.

In 2017 the Ronald McDonald House of Danville opened the Ronald McDonald Family Room

In 1974 the first Ronald McDonald House opened its doors in Philadelphia,

The first Ronald McDonald House was named, not only because of McDonald’s fundraising support but also for the positive, hopeful, and fun-loving feeling Ronald McDonald was able to instill into the minds of so many children.

There are over 300 Ronald McDonald Houses located worldwide

The Family Room offers parents of critically ill children a place to eat, sleep, and regroup within the hospital

Ronald McDonald House Scranton

Phone

570-969-8998

Scranton

https://rmhscranton.org/our-story/

Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc.

Phone: 570-271-6300

https://rmhdanville.org/

Andy Mehalshick, Jayne Ann Bugda, Mike Turlis and Warren Shotto.