(WBRE/WYOU) The Luzerne Foundation will be the topic of conversation on this week’s Newsmakers Program. Host Jayne Ann Bugda will be joined by David Pedri, President & CEO, The Luzerne Foundation, and Tara Mugford Wilson, Chairperson of The Luzerne Foundation.

Pedri and Wilson will explain the work of the Luzerne Foundation and how the organization oversees donations for hundreds of local groups, organizations, and scholarships. They discuss the impact The Luzerne Foundation has in our community and how they can help non-profits and other groups thrive and grow. They will also explain some of the new initiatives the Luzerne Foundation is focusing on including the Cold Case Fund which raises funds to help solve unsolved cases.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, June 12 at 7:30 am on WYOU and at 11:30 am on WBRE.

Established in 1994, The Luzerne Foundation is a force for philanthropy in our community.

To date over $160 million in grants has been distributed to organizations and over 370 funds have been created.

In 2011, following the flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Lee and Hurricane Irene, The Luzerne Foundation took the lead in creating a coordinated effort to deal with a large -scale disaster.

.

The “Closing Cases” fund has been established to collect money police need to perform DNA testing to help solve cases

34 South River St.

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

P: 570.822.2065

http://www.luzfdn.org