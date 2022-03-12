Newsmakers to Feature “The Institute” Sunday, March 13th

(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will feature “The Institute” this Sunday. Host Jayne Ann Bugda will be joined by Teri Ooms, the Executive Director of the “The Institute”.

The Institute is a partnership of 13 colleges and universities and the business community that follows the trends of the area. Each year they publish an Indicators Report with their findings.

Bugda and Ooms will discuss the region’s job outlook, transportation concerns, broadband issues, and other areas.

The program will air Sunday, March 13 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

The Institute

The Institute is a partnership of 13 colleges and universities and the business community, with offices in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Institute

Institute research on a wide range of topics helps policymakers, and community leaders from the public, private, and non-profit sectors understand and address some of the region’s most challenging problems.

The Institute FACEBOOK

The Institute Website

THE INDICATORS EVENTS

It’s time to register for Indicators 2022!

This year, the Indicators Forum will be held as a hybrid event. On May 19, you may attend in person at the Mohegan Sun Convention Center – or you may tune in from the comfort of your home or office!

The $55 registration fee includes access to the event as well as the full-version Indicators report ($30 value).

Anyone attending in person may enjoy breakfast and networking starting at 8 am. Presentations will begin at 9 am and conclude promptly at 10:30 am.