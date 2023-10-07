(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will take a closer look at protecting our older citizens from abuse and neglect.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will have as their guests Donna O’Toole Sedor, President/CEO Telespond Senior Services, Sara McDonald, Director, Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, and Dr. Jennifer Passaniti, DBH, MPH, LBS, Executive Director, Center of Health and Human Services Research and Action.

The panel will discuss the older adult advocacy center for older victims of abuse. The first-of-its-kind center is being constructed in Scranton. They will also talk about efforts in place to protect older adults. They will also discuss the master plan for seniors in the Commonwealth.

Newsmakers will air on Sunday, October 8th at 7:30 a.m. on WYOU and 11:30 a.m. on WBRE.

More Information

If you suspect an older adult is the victim of abuse, neglect, or exploitation, please call the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Protective Services Helpline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-490-8505.

Pennsylvania is ranked fifth among the fifty states by the sheer size of its older adult population.

(PA Dept. of Aging)

Pennsylvania’s total older adult population grew from 15.4 percent (1.96 million persons) in 2010 to 17.8 percent (2.27 million persons) in 2020. (PA Dept. of Aging)

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is developing a 10-year Master Plan for Older Adults (MPOA)!

(PA Dept. of Aging)

Telespond Senior Services provides life-enriching services to older adults and their families on a community-wide and individual basis.

Since its inception in 1974, Telespond Senior Services has served aging adults and their caregivers in Northeastern Pennsylvania

Telespond Senior Services

(570) 346-7860

www.seniordayservices.org

The Lackawanna County Department of Health and Human Services administers services and engages with the older adult constituents of Lackawanna County through the Area Agency on Aging.

Lackawanna County Department of Aging

Phone: 570-963-6740

Center for Health and Human Services Research and Action

(570) 963-6781

The Master Plan for Older Adults Reference Document is an overview of the origins, development process and the core tenets that are shaping this foundational 10-year aging plan for Pennsylvania. Learn More

Photo: Andy Mehalshick, Jayne Ann Bugda, Donna O’Toole Sedor, Sara McDonald, Dr. Jennifer Passaniti