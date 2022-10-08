(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will focus on keeping students and staff safe at school.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney, and Officer Brian Stout, Rice Township Police Department.

They will discuss the recent training local law enforcement officers and the District Attorney’s Office took participated in to keep students and faculty safe. They will discuss the “ALERRT” Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. They will also talk about the importance of seeing something and saying something in a school or community setting.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, October 9 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

More than 146,000 first responders across the nation have been trained in ALERRT operations and tactics to respond to active attack situations. (ALERRT program Website)

ALERRT Mission: To provide the best research-based active shooter response training in the nation.

ALERRT Vision: Training and research that saves lives and protects communities.