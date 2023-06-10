(WBRE/WYOU) Protecting and preserving your vision is the topic of this month’s Newsmakers program.

Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the monthly public affairs program. Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Sara Peperno, President/CEO · Northeast Sight Services; Amy Feldman, Director of Development of Northeast Sight Service and Kristen Lilly, Vision Resource Manager, of Northeast Sight Services.

They will discuss the long history of Northeast Sight Services in our community and the many programs and services they offer people of all ages. A show and tell of some of the items available in the Resource Center to help individuals with vision problems will be highlighted. They will also talk about the need for volunteers.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, June 11 at 7:30 am on WYOU and Sunday, June 18 at 11:30 am on WBRE.

Northeast Sight Services

Started in 1918 as Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind

In 2018, the Association entered into its next Century of Service and transformed its identity in the community by becoming Northeast Sight Services.

Vision Rehabilitation Therapy is training that focuses on teaching those with vision loss adaptive ways to live independently within their home, school, or workplace.

Vision Resource Center is a one-stop shop for practical tools that enhance work, home life and leisure for people with vision loss.

Camp Sight is a summer day camp for blind and visually impaired youth.

The InSight Kids Club of NEPA is a program organized in partnership with Community Services for Sight for blind and visually impaired children to get together and enjoy both recreational and instructional opportunities as a group.

1825 Wyoming Avenue, Exeter, PA 18643

Phone: 570-693-3555

Toll Free: 1-877-693-3555