(WBRE/WYOU) The Lackawanna Recovery Coalition will be the focus of Newsmakers. The monthly public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Mark Powell, Lackawanna County District Attorney, and Barbara Durkin, M.A., Director of Lackawanna/Susquehanna Office of Drug and Alcohol Programs for an open and frank conversation about the use and abuse of opioids in our communities. They will also discuss the programs of the Coalition, how Narcan saves lives and educating the community about Opioids.

.Newsmakers will air Sunday, May 8th on WYOU at 7:30 am and May, 15 at 11:30 am on WBRE.

If you need treatment for substance use disorder, please call the Lackawanna-Susquehanna Office of Drug & Alcohol Programs 24/7 at (570) 840-8475. GET HELP (800) 662-4357

“Good Samaritan Law” or “David’s Law,” Pennsylvania’s Act 139 provides immunity from charge or prosecution for certain crimes to anyone who notifies authorities or calls 911 to report a drug poisoning event or overdose.

The Recovery Coalition, in coordination with the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, continues to distribute free Naloxone by mail to residents of the county.