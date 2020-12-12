Newsmakers to Feature: Keystone Mission and Ruth’s Place- Sunday, December 13

(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will feature the Keystone Mission and Ruth’s Place this Sunday, December 13.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Justin Behrens, LSW, CEO/Executive Director of Keystone Mission and Crystal (Williams) Kotlowski, Co-Director of Wilkes Barre Programming Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania and Ruth’s Place.

They will talk about the challenges that COVID 19 is having on their work to help the homeless. They will also talk about the many programs Keystone Mission and Ruth’s Place offer to help homeless men and women get a second chance at getting their lives back on track,

Newsmakers will air December 13 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

To Donate to The Keystone Mission or Ruth’s Place

For information, to volunteer or to donate:

Keystone Mission

Keystone Mission WEBSITE FACEBOOK

Phone: (570) 871–4795

E-mail: Connect@KeystoneMission.org

Ruth’s Place

Phone 570-822-6817

ruthsplace.com FACEBOOK

More information

Ruth’s Place

Since its inception in 2003, Ruth’s Place has housed over 2,793 women and has provided over 64,965 nights of lodging.

At Ruth’s place Women have access to case management, and a team of resident advisors available day and night, giving them the support they need to address barriers to and move more quickly into permanent housing.

In response to COVID-19, Ruth’s Place worked quickly and collaboratively with local health officials while following guidance from the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health .

Ruth’s Place, a program of Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania​, is dedicated to providing shelter and case management services for women experiencing homelessness while honoring the dignity of each guest.

Ruth’s Place Give Hope

Give Hope is a rapid social service navigation program that primarily focuses on homelessness/housing security, addressing mental health and substance use concerns, and providing client-led case management.

Keystone Mission

Keystone Mission is a 501 (c)(3) faith-based, non-profit, dedicated to making a positive impact in the Northeast PA community.

Keystone Mission’s mission is to be a catalyst for the community, to provide help and hope to the homeless, hungry, and hurting people in Northeast PA.