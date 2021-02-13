Newsmakers to Feature: Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development on Sunday

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Newsmakers will take a closer look at COVID 19’s impact on the area’s economy. Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Teri Ooms, Executive Director of the Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development.

The Institute studies trends across the region and their research help communities and organizations make informed decisions for revitalization and economic sustainability.

Ooms will discuss the local job market. She will also take a closer look at how the pandemic is impacting the region’s economy and what the future holds.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, February 14 at 7:30 am on WYOU and again, on Sunday, February 21 at 11:30 am on WBRE.

More information on the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development:

Phone: (570) 408-9850

Email: info@institutepa.org

WEBSITE: Click here

FACEBOOK: Click Here

Institute Insights on COVID 19 Report- Click here to see report

Tuesday, May 25, 9-10:30 a.m.

Registration includes:

Virtual presentations

Indicators Report

Event program (sent electronically)

Register here: https://secure.touchnet.com/C21…/web/product_detail.jsp…

TERI OOMS, MBA

Executive Director