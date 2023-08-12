(WBRE/WYOU) The New Hanover Area School District EMS program will be the topic of this Sunday’s Newsmakers.

Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the monthly public affairs program. They will have as their guests Ann Marie Kochuba-Mantione, Hanover Area School District Director of Pupil Services; Chris Woolfolk, Regional EMS Chief, Hanover Twp. Community Ambulance and Cassidy Kratz, Hanover Area High School Senior.

The Hanover Area School District EMS program allows students to train to become an EMT while in high school. The program will start this school year and Hanover Area is one of the first school districts in the Commonwealth to offer the program. Mantione and Woolfolk will explain how this idea started and how the program will not only benefit the school district but the community as well. Woolfolk will discuss the training and talk about the need for EMTs in our area. Cassidy Kratz is a member of the first class to participate in the program and she will talk about the unique opportunity this program is offering her while in high school.

Newsmakers will air this Sunday, August 13 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

More Information

The Program will be offered to students during their school day as an elective class. Students will graduate as Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technician,

Hanover Area Junior and Senior Class will be able to enroll in the Emergency Medical Technician Certification Program.

Offering this education to Hanover Area students strengthens the community and builds support for all Emergency Services. Hanover Area is the first to offer these two programs to its students in the area.

Hanover Twp. Community Ambulance Association Inc. started the Thomas Gusher Jr. Training Institute in 2019. Thomas Gusher was a Hanover Area Graduate and a Paramedic and Firefighter in the township.