Newsmakers to Feature “Diamond City Partnership” Sunday, May 9, 2021

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Newsmakers will feature the Diamond City Partnership this Sunday, May 9th.

The program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick. They will be joined by Larry Newman, AICP Diamond City Partnership, Executive Director, Susan Magnotta, Director of Marketing and Development, and Medina Saeed, Marketing and PR Associate.

They will discuss how the Partnership helped downtown Wilkes-Barre businesses and restaurants during the pandemic. They are also looking to the future as restrictions ease and downtown welcomes everyone back beginning with the Fine Arts Fiesta. They will also discuss their programs and the new College Ambassadors initiative to include students.

Newsmakers airs Sunday, May 9th at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Diamond City Partnership was founded in 2001

The Diamond City Partnership (DCP) is Wilkes-Barre’s alliance for downtown revitalization, serving as the caretaker of our community’s vision for Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The goal of the College Ambassador program is to have students act as ambassadors for Downtown Wilkes-Barre!

Diamond City Partnership College Ambassadors:

Plan college events in partnership with Downtown businesses

Assist local businesses with marketing/social media

Help grow the visibility to the work of the Diamond City Partnership

The Wilkes-Barre Walkitecture App gives visitors a chance to get some exercise, learn new things about the history of Wilkes-Barre.