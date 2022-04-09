(WBRE/WYOU) This Sunday’s Newsmakers will focus on the Military and Veterans Resource Center on the campus of Bloomsburg University.

“The Military” center offers one-of-a-kind programs, financial opportunities, and services to help veterans and military students make the transition to college life.

Host Jayne Ann Bugda will be joined by Bob Heckrote, Bloomsburg University, Assistant Director of Military Enrollment, and Jared Stump, Marine and Bloomsburg University Senior.

They will discuss the support the program offers and the success of the Miltary Center Bloomsburg University is one of the only schools in Pennsylvania with a program that gives academic credit for military experiences. Heckrote and Stump will explain the MAC-RB program or Military Academic Credit Review Board and how it benefits military students.

Newsmakers will air this Sunday, April 10 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

More Information Bloomsburg University Military Center Website 570-389-3856

Bloomsburg University Student Veteran Association (BUSVA) is a Social and Educational Organization at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania for military supporters and current/former military members.

What makes BU different from many other colleges and universities is the unique appreciation for the fact that military students have different needs and attributes than non-military students.

Military Academic Credit Review Board (MAC-RB) – An individualized process that ensures military service and experience is acknowledged as appropriate academic credit. This process is innovative, even path-breaking. It exists nowhere else in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Only a handful of colleges and universities nationwide are doing anything so service-intensive and academically grounded to support military students and veterans.