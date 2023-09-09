(WBRE/WYOU) America250PA will be the topic of discussion on this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Host Jayne Ann Bugda will have as her guest Cassandra Coleman, the Executive Director of America250PA. America is getting ready to mark a milestone of 250 years in 2026. Pennsylvania will be key to the celebration.

Coleman who is a NEPA native will talk about her role as the Executive Director of the America250PA. A number of projects and programs are already underway across the Commonwealth leading up to the celebration. They will also discuss how individuals, non-profits, and communities can all get involved in the celebration of the past, present and future. The conversation will also focus on getting students of all ages involved in observing Pennsylvania and America’s history.

Newsmakers will air on Sunday, September 10 at 7:30 a.m. on WYOU and 11:30 a.m. on WBRE.

More Information:

The Pennsylvania Commission (America250PA) was established by the legislature and governor in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States,

Pennsylvania has an integral role in the event, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present, and future.

The duty of the Commission is to engage every Pennsylvanian in every county, as it strives to make the Semiquincentennial the largest and most inclusive commemoration in our Commonwealth’s history!

Pennsylvania nonprofit organizations can participate by becoming an America250PA Nonprofit Affiliate.





On February 26, 2021, America250PA became the first official state partner of the America 250 national effort.

To learn more about America250PA’s efforts or find ways to get involved, visit: www.America250PA.org.