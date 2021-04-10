Newsmakers to Air Sunday: Topic Gambling Addiction- April 11, 2021

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Gambling Addictions will be the topic of discussion on this Sunday’s Newsmakers. The monthly program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

They will be joined by Josh Ercole, Executive Director Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA, Inc. , Stefanie M. Wolownik, M.S. / Prevention Specialist- WVADS, INC., and Jason Harlen, MA, CADC, Chief Executive Officer, WVADS, INC.

The panel will discuss why a gambling addiction is considered a hidden addiction. They will talk about addiction and the help that is available and how the pandemic played a role in fueling this addiction.

Newsmakers will air on Sunday, April 11 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Need to talk?

1-800-GAMBLER – The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania

570-820-8888- WVADS, Inc.

www.pacouncil.com/chatline/

Council on Compulsive Gambling

*There are currently millions of people in the US experiencing gambling related problems. In Pennsylvania, there are hundreds of thousands of people whose lives are impacted by problem gambling.

*Problem gambling does not discriminate. People of any age, race, education level, religion, culture and socioeconomic status can develop gambling problems.

*Compulsive gambling is considered a ‘hidden addiction’. It is more difficult to detect than other addictions, which are often identifiable by a number of physical signs.

*The amount of money won or lost does not determine when gambling has become a problem. Gambling is a problem when it causes a negative impact on any area of an individual’s life.

*The Harvard Medical School Division of Addictions conservatively estimates that 7.9 million American adolescents are problem or compulsive gamblers.

*Gambling creates an arousal state similar to the high produced by cocaine or other drugs

*The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization affiliated with the National Council on Problem Gambling.

*Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, Inc. is a private, non-profit agency that was founded in June 1973