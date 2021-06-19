Newsmakers to Air Sunday, June 20, 2021 Topic: PennDOT

(WBRE/WYOU) PennDOT will be the topic of the next Newsmakers. Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Jessica Ruddy, Community Relations Coordinator for District 4 and Richard Roman, District Executive for District 4. They will discuss new rules of the road, summer construction and the proposed bridge tolling plan.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, June 20 at 11:30 am on WBRE.

PennDOT data shows there were 11,265 crashes in 2020 where at least one occupant was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 348 fatalities.

The Move Over Law: Drivers in Pennsylvania are required to move over or slow down when they see an emergency vehicle or disabled vehicle or face fines.

A pedestrian was killed every 85 minutes in traffic crashes in 2019

PennDOT launched Pathways, a program to help identify a path to secure reliable, future-focused funding solutions for the state’s transportation system.

PennDOT is considering nine candidate bridges across the state of Pennsylvania for tolling through the Major Bridge P3 Initiative.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, the system has access to more than 860 traffic cameras.