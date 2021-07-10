Newsmakers to Air Sunday, July 11- Topic: Hunger in Our Communities

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hunger in our community is the topic of this Sunday’s Newsmakers program.

Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the monthly public affairs program.

Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Gretchen Hunt Greaves, Director of Nutrition Programs & Resource Development at the Commission on Economic Opportunity, and Mary Ellen Spellman, Interim Director of CEO’s Weinberg Regional Food Bank.

They will talk about hunger in our region, how the Weinberg Foodbank helps those in need and the many programs CEO offers people in our community.

The program will air Sunday, July 11 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

For more information on the Weinberg Food Bank call

Food Bank under More Information, please use:

570-826-0510 www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org