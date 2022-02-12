Newsmakers to Air Sunday, February 13th and 20th Topic: Hospice

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hospice will be the topic of conversation on Sunday’s Newsmakers program. The monthly Public Affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick. They will have as their guests Diane Baldi, RN, CEO, Hospice of the Sacred Heart; Michael Catalano, Director of Inpatient Services, Hospice of the Sacred Heart; Jennifer Seechock, Director of Counseling Services, Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

The panel will discuss what hospice is and will focus on the many questions individuals and families have when making a decision about hospice care. They will also talk about the support offered to families and Camp Healing Hearts, a week-long camp for young people who have experienced a loss.

Newsmakers will air on Sunday, February 13 at 7:30 am on WYOU and will re-broadcast on Sunday, February 20th at 11:30 am on WBRE.

The mission of Hospice of the Sacred Heart is to provide Comfort, Care, Hope and Choice to patients and their families while guiding them through their end-of-life journey

100 William Street • Dunmore, PA 18512 www.hospicesacredheart.org 570-558-2400

Main Office: 570-706-2400

Camp Healing Hearts is a five-day experience to provide grief education to children ages 8-14 who have experienced the death of a loved one. Children will work with trained bereavement counselors and members of our community to help them progress towards acceptance of the loss and will use the arts as a means of self-expression.