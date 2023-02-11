(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will feature the Wilkes-Barre Branch of the NAACP. The monthly public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

Bugda and Mehalshick will have as their guests Bill Browne, President NAACP Wilkes-Barre; David Yonki, First Vice President; and Rose Daniels, Third Vice President. They will talk about the history of the NAACP, its mission, community concerns, and upcoming events. The panel will also discuss increasing membership for the local branch.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, February 12 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

The NAACP was established in 1909 and is America’s oldest and largest civil rights organization.

The NAACP was formed in New York City by white and Black activists, partially in response to the ongoing violence against Black Americans around the country.

WILKES-BARRENAACP SETS BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS

The Wilkes-Barre NAACP branch #2306 announces its schedule of events for Black History Month.

Thursday, February 16th A screening of the animated movie “Our Friend Martin” at the Osterhout Free Library. Seating is limited but reservations can be made by calling 570 821 1959.

Friday, February 24th @4pm. First annual A program called D.E.A.R(Drop Everything And Read) IT’S BLACK HISTORY MONTH. This event will take place at the Catholic Youth Center, 36 South Washington Street at the CYC Library. A Youth Storytime on Martin Luther King Junior will take place with a focus on children k through second grade.

Saturday, February 25th: First annual Historical Poetry and Writers – CYC – 300 Youth – Teen Program (13 – 18) Black History Show. Each Youth will research and perform the piece of a Writer/Poet.

Monday, February 27th: 5 pm A screening of the movie “The Great Debaters” at the Osterhout Library. Reservations 570 821 1959.

Black History Month Black History Month was first proposed by Black educators and the Black United Students at Kent State University in February 1969. The first celebration of Black History Month took place at Kent State a year later, from January 2 to February 28, 1970.

Six years later, Black History Month was being celebrated all across the country in educational institutions, centers of Black culture, and community centers, both great and small, when President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month in 1976, during the celebration of the United States Bicentennial.

For more information on these events contact the Wilkes-Barre NAACP through its Facebook page or e-mail at wbnaacp2306@gmail.com.