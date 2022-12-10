(WBRE/WYOU) Good Mental Health is the topic of this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Representatives from NAMI will discuss Stress, Anxiety, and Depression. Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the monthly Public Affairs Program.

They will have as their guests Marie Onukiavage, Executive Director NAMI Northeast Region PA, and Magen Washilewski, Executive DIRECTOR, NAMI- Luzerne-Wyoming Counties. They will discuss programs available through NAMI. They will also discuss the need to break the stigma of mental illness and how the pandemic impacted our mental health.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, December 11 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

NAMI Northeast Region PA and NAMI Luzerne/Wyoming Counties offer in-person and online mental health support groups for families and for individuals living with mental illness in several counties throughout NEPA.

Mental illnesses can affect persons of any age, race, religion, or income.

NAMI

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Depression

Depressive disorder, frequently referred to simply as depression, is more than just feeling sad or going through a rough patch. It’s a serious mental health condition that requires understanding and medical care.

Anxiety

Everyone experiences anxiety. However, when feelings of intense fear and distress are overwhelming and prevent us from doing everyday things, an anxiety disorder may be the cause.

Stress

Everyone experiences stress. Sometimes it can help you focus and get the task at hand done. But when stress is frequent and intense, it can strain your body and make it impossible to function.

More information

naminepa.org

namiluzernewyomingcounties.org

(570) 342-1047

(570) 371-3844

Need to talk it out?

Helpline National

NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264