Newsmakers From Your Local Election HQ: 116th District

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Lewistown man has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years for felony indecent assault of a child.

Scott Anthony Dearment, 57, was sentenced Wednesday, October 7th for sexually abusing a six-year-old girl over a period of months. In October 2019, the victim reported to a family member that Dearment had been touching her privates. Pennsylvania State Police conducted a forensic interview.