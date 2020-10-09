Newsmakers From Your Local Election HQ: 116th District

Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters will feature the race in PA State House 116th District.
Incumbent Republican Representative Tarah Toohil and Democratic Candidate Todd Eachus will join hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.
Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters will air Saturday, October 10 at 11 am on WYOU and Sunday, October 11 am on WBRE.
Learn more about Representative Tarah Toohil Website FACEBOOK
Learn more about Democratic Candidate Todd Eachus Website FACEBOOK