New year, new toll increase on PA Turnpike

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It will now cost you more to travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike. A new toll increase kicked in with the new year.

Pennsylvania started off 2022 with a 5% toll increase for the Pennsylvania Turnpike a route many take to work every day.

It will affect both E-ZPass customers and Toll By Plate customers. As drivers who often use the turnpike know, toll increases have become an annual thing.

This will mark the 14 consecutive year turnpike tolls will rise. The turnpike commission has been urging drivers to turn to E-ZPass to save money. Some E-ZPass customers will pay nearly 60%.

According to the turnpike commission, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for toll by plate customers.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says this is the first time in six years the rate is under 6%.

“The legislature asked the turnpike commission in 2007 to have a more prominent role in providing supplemental funding that benefits citizens across the commonwealth. That was the first time that the toll dollars weren’t only invested in maintaining and improving the turnpike system,” says Carl DeFebo, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Even with its abridged funding requirement, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission must continue to implement annual toll increases to repay debt incurred from borrowing nearly $8 billion to date.

Here is a list of forecasted future increases in PA Turnpike Tolls.