SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A couple in downtown Scranton is working to bring Asian culture to the Electric City.

Spice Asian Market just opened at 343 Adams Ave in downtown Scranton.

You can find many brands you wouldn’t see in a typical grocery store and even some well-known brands like lays with flavors you wouldn’t typically find in NEPA.

Jarett and Sumalee Schnessel met while attending college in New York City.

Sumalee came from Bangcock, Thailand, and says she saw plenty of her culture in the big apple.

“You can find any culture in new york city, you can name them off.”

But when Sumalee moved to Scranton, her choices were a little different.

“Oh, pizza and pizza.”

So, she and her husband opened Spice Asian Market to bring a little taste of home to the Electric City.

“A lot of my favorite snacks that I love to eat. I saw it and thought, I have to have it here.”

For those who haven’t experienced much Asian culture, Jarett has a recommendation.

“I would say get a bubble tea. I’d recommend this honeydew bubble tea right here. It has tapioca in it. It’s sweet tea with a honeydew flavor. It tastes like honeydew with cream all over it.”

They say many international students stop by daily for their favorite snacks from back home.

