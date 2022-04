LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County’s new manager says he’s looking forward to working for the residents of Luzerne County.

Eyewitness News spoke one on one with Randy Robertson, who was chosen by the County Council earlier this month.

Randy Robertson





Robertson says he’s wants to hit the ground running and says he’s aware of the challenges facing the county and looks forward to addressing them.

A live report coming up from Andy Mehalshick on later editions of Eyewitness News.