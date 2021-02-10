New LED lights installed in Hazleton, city will save more than $1 million

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The project consisted of installing LED lights in the city and utilizing the savings to pay for the project over ten years.

Mayor Jeff Cusat says about 1,500 light heads on Hazleton streets were changed out with old light bulbs and were replaced with LED ones.

Cusat says the city finished its first year and within the twelve month span, there was nearly $83,000 in savings.

After years 11 through 20 (which is about the span of the LED bulbs), he says the city will save over 1.2 million dollars

These savings will help will infrastructure and protection of the city, according to Cusat.