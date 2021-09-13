New Jersey man charged after assaulting trooper, resisting arrest in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a New Jersey man who they say resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper after driving erratically on I-81 south in Scranton.

According to police, a tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Interstate 81 in Scranton was pulled over after it was seen repeatedly changing lanes without using a turn signal and following other vehicles too closely.

During the stop, 73-year-old Grigory Frekhtman of New Jersey got out of the vehicle and walked up to the police cruiser. The trooper told Frekhtman to go back to his vehicle to which he refused and started arguing with the officer, saying he “needed to call a second cop”.

The trooper reports Frekhtman exited the tractor-trailer again with his hands in his pockets. The trooper asked the man to take his hands out of his pockets, in which he refused to do so.

Police say the trooper tried to detain Frekhtman and he was resisting. Frekhtman was brought to the ground and kicked the trooper in his right leg.

A man driving by assisted the trooper when he saw him fighting with Frekhtman and helped to place him in custody.

Frekhtman was charged with several traffic violations as well as assault and resisting arrest.