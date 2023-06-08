WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new multi-million dollar trail expansion in Luzerne County is finally open.

The Pocono Biking Shop in White Haven has been closed for nearly two years as improvements and renovations were made along the D&L trail.

But now, it’s back open for business.

Owner Sierra Fogal showed Eyewitness News the ropes of biking, explaining the task of providing the fun outdoor activity to those when the White Haven trailhead was closed.

The new Lehigh Gorge State Park entrance is officially open providing more than 140 miles of trail, and equipped with new bathrooms, parking, and water access points.

Pocono Biking, along with DCNR and local businesses are celebrating the reopening Saturday with a White Haven Trail Festival.

The bike shop will be offering shuttle services onto the trail so outdoor enthusiasts can kick off and hit the trail.

Pocono Biking’s shuttle service for Saturday’s festival is now open for sign-ups.