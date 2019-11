(WBRE/WYOU) -- A state lawmaker is facing DUI charges after an arrest earlier this year, despite his blood-alcohol level being under the legal limit.

Allegheny County Democratic Representative Brandon Markosek was charged after having a blood-alcohol level of .058, under the state's legal limit of .08. But under Pennsylvania's general impairment law, anyone under the influence can be incapable of safe driving and charged with DUI.