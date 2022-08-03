DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The state is emphasizing a new tool in the fight against substance use disorder.

Officials gathered Wednesday at Pyramid Healthcare in Dallas Township to talk about ‘ATLAS,’ which stands for Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards platform.





Pyramid Healthcare is among the more than 500 substance use disorder treatment facilities statewide which can be found on ‘ATLAS’.

