NEPA residents have credit cards ready for Cyber Monday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of North East Pennsylvania have their credit cards at the ready as many stores roll out the Cyber Monday deals.

It’s no secret the pandemic has pushed many people toward online shopping. This is a big reason why Cyber Monday is set to be the biggest yet, as many people will make purchases right from their phones.

The holiday gives e-commerce retailers like Amazon a way to capitalize on holiday discounts. Giving everyone the opportunity to search for deals with the touch of a button.

“Definitely planning to shop online. It’s easier. You don’t have to worry about the crowds or catching anything from anybody,” explained Brandon Fuss, Plymouth.

Some people are eager to get online and start spending, but others got their shopping out of the way early, with the fear supply chain issues could ruin Christmas.

“I actually got all of my Christmas shopping done before thanksgiving. I actually did it because of all of the shipping issues. I was really nervous so I just got it out of the way so I could enjoy the holiday season,” said Becky Phillips, Wyoming.

Packages never stop moving at Amazon Fulfillment Centers across the nation as they gear up for what could be the busiest day of the year for America’s largest retailer.

“We prepare every year to make Cyber Monday bigger and better than ever. And that means more deals. We have more deals this year than ever before,” said Amazon spokesperson, Kate Scarpa.

Online shopping is expected to break records Monday as Adobe Analytics predicts Americans will spend around $11.3 billion during this Cyber Monday.

“For Cyber Week, we’re actually expecting a five percent increase compared to last year. So again, a really, really big upgrade from last year,” said Eric Matisoff, Adobe Analytics.

Analysts say the scarcity of certain items could leave consumers vulnerable to online scams. Buyers should always check a seller’s reputation before handing over any credit card information.

Becky Phillips says she hasn’t encountered this issue at all, however, there are others who definitely have.

“There are a lot of people out there scamming them. One of my friends got scammed out of some gift cards, said Fuss.

Adobe Analytics says the average person will spend around 12 hours shopping online during the holiday season.

Ongoing supply chain issues have many retailers struggling to keep items in stock. Experts say shoppers who are flexible may be able to use that to their advantage.