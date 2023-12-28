SIMPSON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a NEPA staple: Kielbasa. The Polish sausage is especially popular around the holidays.

28/22 News stopped by Oprisko Kielbasa in Lackawanna County where they’ve been bustling with business.

It’s a steamy process that takes nearly 20 hours to complete. But for David Rupp and his team at Oprisko, that process is worth every minute.

“People are so appreciative that we were able to keep a local tradition going.”

Rupp and his parents bought the business in 2016 from the original owners.

“I loved this guy’s kielbasa and I just happened to be in here purchasing my Kielbasa for easter in 2016 and overheard him say he was selling to a company in New York,” stated Rupp.

That’s when Rupp and his parents stepped in. They’ve been serving up smoked, spicy, and sweet flavors of kielbasa ever since. Teacher by day and shop owner by night, Rupp’s staff helps him smoke the Kielbasa when he’s at school.

“Then we make 300 pounds of kielbasa the old-fashioned way.”

On Thursday the shop was gearing up for New Year and Orthodox Christmas, getting ready to make and serve 600 pounds of the savory sausage.

Shoppers were in and out all afternoon buying their post-Christmas Kielbasa.

“It’s really good. Can’t beat it. It’s fresh,” said Martin Enslin from Scranton.

“It’s local and great quality,” expressed Joe Zawisky from Forest City.

Rupp says over the past few years, many local family-owned shops have either had to close, change ownership, or switch to indoor smoking due to the time and effort it takes to keep a kielbasa business booming.

“It is a hard thing you know, there’s a lot of little details that go into making kielbasa, especially the outdoor smoked Kielbasa.”

Rupp says he’s thankful he’s been able to keep the Orpisko momentum going, “I was happy that we were able to keep a tradition going.”

Oprisko customers say they’re happy about that too.

“I like buying stuff locally and they’re great to deal with,” said Zawisky.

“It’s awesome. I love it. That’s why I come up here from Scranton.” expressed Enslin.

If you’re interested in checking out Orpisko and getting a taste of that kielbasa for yourself head over to their Facebook to learn more.