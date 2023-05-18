KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The quiet Kingston neighborhood where Walter Zolner III and Ryan Padovani lived is still coming to grips with the events that led to Thursday’s arrest.

Eyewitness News reporter Gianna Galli stopped by the neighborhood of victim Padovani’s home on East Bennett Street in Kingston Thursday. Many in the community didn’t want to speak on camera about the investigation.

“I talked to Ryan only maybe like three times. He seemed like a really good kid he kept to himself wouldn’t hurt a fly, and you wonder why someone would want to hurt him, but now to me it just looks like this guy would’ve probably taken anybody out that’s all I’m thinking now,” said Dan Kane.

We then asked Kane to talk about Zolner. Kane says he’s known the suspect for many years and is shocked that police believe he committed such a horrible crime.

“He’s always been good to myself and my family, he would always give out goodies from where he worked. He just a good-hearted person so I was shocked and devasted by this. I just can’t believe it was him, but all the evidence is pointing that it is him,” said Kane.

The community is so shocked to hear of the horrors that have taken place in their community this past month and hope to see an end soon to what they called a nightmare.