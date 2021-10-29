Nacero brining new facility, jobs to Luzerne County

A rendering of the new facility coming to Newport Township – Image courtesy of Nacero

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Texas-based company has chosen Luzerne County as its next site for a new facility.

At a press conference held Friday by State Senator John Yudichak, it was announced that Nacero, a Texas-based fuel company would be building their latest facility in Newport Township.

Senator Yudichak says the new manufacturing facility will make a 6 billion dollar investment to the area making it the single biggest economic investment in the history of Luzerne County.

Nacero says the construction of the facility will bring roughly 4,000 construction jobs to the area, with the complete facility being able to employ approximately 450 people.

Work on the new facility will begin in 2022-2023 with work estimated to complete in 2026-2027.

Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News.