FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-building fire has displaced multiple people Friday morning in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Ridge Street around 10:30 a.m.







The fire spread across two structures, each which had multiple units inside. Eyewitness News is told multiple people living inside those buildings have been displaced.

Utilities have been turned off in the area while crews work the scene.

Crews say a teenager was rescued from the flames uninjured.

A bystander who had attempted to extinguish the flames was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.