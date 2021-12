POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a house fire in Polk Township Sunday morning, crews say they are unaware if the house was occupied at the time of the blaze.

Fire officials say the call came in around 10:00 Sunday morning. Crews blocked off Route 209 while they battled the flames.













Polk Township was assisted by West End Fire Company, Kunkle Township and Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Fire Company.

Officials say at this time there are no injuries.