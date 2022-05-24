WESTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple animals have been rescued and many others died in a fire that broke out at a home in Luzerne County on Tuesday.

Fire officials say they were called to the 500 block of Hazle Street in Weston around 11:15 Tuesday morning.







Eyewitness News is told that, while there was nobody home at the time of the fire, there were dozens of animals inside the home.

Crews were able to rescue multiple animals, including cats, turtles, and rats. Other small animals, including ferrets and birds, are said to have perished in the flames.

While there was extensive damage to the house, officials say it is salvageable.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.