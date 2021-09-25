Multi-Cultural festival took place for its 4th year in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Celebrating diversity in Luzerne County right in the square of the Diamond City.

The 4th annual Multi-Cultural Parade and Festival stepped off Saturday afternoon in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Cultures from all over the world were celebrated through live performances, music, and food. This year’s theme was “integrate and celebrate.”







Wilkes University’s diversity initiative director Erica Acosta served as grand marshal of the parade.

“This has been one of the biggest ones after the pandemic. So I’m excited to see everybody come back out in unity and celebrate their culture, music,” explained Acosta.





Mayor George Brown declared today as Erica Acosta day in Wilkes-Barre.