Mullery: $400,000 in state funding to benefit two local improvement projects

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Luzerne, today announced $400,000 in funding has been awarded to benefit two local communities with improvement projects.

The City of Nanticoke will receive $250,000 to replace severely deteriorated sidewalks and install curbing and ADA-compliant ramps on Main Street from Lawrence and Dewey to Kosciuszko Street. The project also will include street reconstruction and widening, curbing and ADA-compliant ramps and striping on Kosciuszko Street near the Hanover 9 logistics park. The total cost of this project is $966,258.

Plymouth Borough will receive $150,000 to also make pedestrian safety and streetscape improvements along Main Street, including crosswalks and a bus shelter, after the borough repairs and replaces manholes and storm drains along the street. The total cost for this project is $537,147.

“These projects are vital for the safety of our residents and visitors along these highly traveled areas,” said Mullery. “I am thankful the CFA Board approved the grants for these communities.”

The funding for both projects comes from the Multimodal Transportation Fund which is administered by the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority.