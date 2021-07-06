Truck flips off side of bridge on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A motor vehicle crash is causing traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

The crash occurred around 7:15 AM on the southbound lane of Interstate 81 at mile marker 183.5, just north of the Montage Mountain exit.

First responders tell Eyewitness News that a woman and six-year-old child were in a Ford F-150 right before it went over the side of a bridge. The occupants were ejected from the vehicle before it went over the side.

The vehicle was found on its roof just under the bridge where the crash happened.

The child is reported to not have suffered any injuries, the woman was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic is highly delayed in both sections of the interstate.